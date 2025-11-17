Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Israeli, Georgian FMs discuss bilateral cooperation

    • 17 November, 2025
    • 20:53
    Israeli, Georgian FMs discuss bilateral cooperation

    Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili met with her Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar, the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Report informs via local media outlets.

    The meeting focused on issues on the bilateral agenda.

    Particular attention was given to prospects for deepening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

    The ministers also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and highlighted the special efforts of US President Donald Trump aimed at establishing peace in the region.

