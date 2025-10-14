Israel won't reopen Rafah crossing, will limit aid, over Hamas's failure to return all bodies
Other countries
- 14 October, 2025
- 20:30
Israel has decided not to reopen the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt tomorrow, as demanded by the ceasefire deal, sanctioning Hamas over its failure to stand by its commitment to return the bodies of all dead hostages it is still holding in the Strip, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.
Israel will also reduce the amount of aid flowing into Gaza as part of the sanctions against the terror group.
The moves come following assessments by Israeli defense officials that Hamas has not made significant efforts to return the remaining bodies of the hostages.
Yesterday, the terror group released 20 living hostages and transferred the bodies of four dead hostages, with 24 bodies still remaining in Gaza.
Latest News
20:54
Bangladesh garment factory fire kills 16, toll may rise, official saysOther countries
20:49
Photo
Opening ceremony of Unity-2025 joint exercise held in Uzbekistan's SamarkandMilitary
20:40
Photo
Rebuild Karabakh exhibition features separate stand for SMEsBusiness
20:30
Israel won't reopen Rafah crossing, will limit aid, over Hamas's failure to return all bodiesOther countries
20:19
Hamas to release 4 hostage bodies at 10 p.m., official saysOther countries
20:09
Photo
Serbian delegation visits AzerbaijanMilitary
19:52
Map of Zangazur Corridor prepared in AzerbaijanDomestic policy
19:46
Madagascar's military takes power, says colonelOther countries
19:37