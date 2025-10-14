Israel won't reopen Rafah crossing, will limit aid, over Hamas's failure to return all bodies

Israel has decided not to reopen the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt tomorrow, as demanded by the ceasefire deal, sanctioning Hamas over its failure to stand by its commitment to return the bodies of all dead hostages it is still holding in the Strip, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

Israel will also reduce the amount of aid flowing into Gaza as part of the sanctions against the terror group.

The moves come following assessments by Israeli defense officials that Hamas has not made significant efforts to return the remaining bodies of the hostages.

Yesterday, the terror group released 20 living hostages and transferred the bodies of four dead hostages, with 24 bodies still remaining in Gaza.