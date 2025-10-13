Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Israel to present highest civilian honor to Trump over ceasefire deal

    • 13 October, 2025
    • 10:20
    Israel to present highest civilian honor to Trump over ceasefire deal

    Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Monday he will present the country's highest civilian award to his US counterpart Donald Trump for his role in securing the release of hostages from Gaza and helping to end the war, Report informs via Al Arabiya.

    "Through his tireless efforts, President Trump has not only helped bring our loved ones home but has also laid the foundations for a new era in the Middle East built on security, cooperation, and genuine hope for a peaceful future," Herzog said in a statement issued by his office.

    "It will be a great honor for me to present him with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honour."

    Herzog said the award will be presented in the "coming months" and that he will inform Trump of his decision when the US president visits Israel on Monday.

    Israel's presidential award is presented to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the state of Israel or to humanity, the presidency said.

    Israel had previously presented the award to former US President Barack Obama in 2013.

    Trampa İsrailin ən yüksək mülki mükafatı təqdim ediləcək
    Израиль вручит Трампу высшую гражданскую награду за помощь в прекращении огня

