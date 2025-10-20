Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 09:03
    Israel says ceasefire in Gaza is back in effect

    The ceasefire is back in effect in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, Report informs.

    "In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of significant strikes in response to Hamas' violations, the IDF has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire," it said.

    "The IDF will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it," it stressed.

    İsrail ordusu Qəzzada atəşkəs rejimini bərpa edib
    Армия Израиля возобновила соблюдение режима прекращения огня в Газе

