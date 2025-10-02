Israel's MFA says operation to seize Global Sumud Flotilla completed

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has declared the completion of the operation to intercept the Global Sumud Flotilla, Report informs, citing a statement on the ministry's official X (formerly Twitter) account.

"The Hamas–Sumud provocation is over. None of the Hamas-Sumud provocation yachts has succeeded in its attempt to enter an active combat zone or breach the lawful naval blockade. All the passengers are safe and in good health. They are making their way safely to Israel, from where they will be deported to Europe," the MFA said on X.

The ministry also noted that "one last vessel of this provocation remains at a distance." "If it approaches, its attempt to enter an active combat zone and breach the blockade will also be prevented," reads the statement.