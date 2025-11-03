Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Israel receives remains of three more hostages

    Other countries
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 08:56
    Israel receives remains of three more hostages

    Israel has received three more coffins with the remains of hostages who died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, Report informs via TASS.

    "Israel has received, via the Red Cross, the coffins of three fallen hostages, which were handed over to an IDF and ISA force inside the Gaza Strip. From there, they will be transferred to Israel," it said. "They will then be transferred to the Health Ministry National Center of Forensic Medicine. Upon completion of the identification process, formal notification will be delivered to their families."

    "The effort to return our hostages is ongoing and will not cease until the last hostage is returned," it pledged.

    Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza Strip
