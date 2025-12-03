Israel delivers Arrow 3 to Germany, in largest defense export deal ever

Israel on Wednesday handed over its Arrow 3 long-range missile defense system to the German Air Force in a ceremony at an airbase south of Berlin, completing a 4 billion euros sale, the largest defense export deal in Israel's history, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

The completion of the sale, which was formally signed in September 2023, marked the first time the Arrow 3 system has been deployed beyond the borders of Israel and the United States, and the first time the advanced system was operated independently by another country.

The system was deployed at the Holzdorf Air Base in eastern Germany, some 120 kilometers south of Berlin, with additional sites to follow.