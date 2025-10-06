Israel and Hamas start indirect talks in Egypt

Israeli and Hamas officials launched indirect talks Monday at an Egyptian resort on a US-drafted peace plan to end the ruinous war in Gaza on the eve of its second anniversary, Report informs via AP.

An Egyptian official said talks began at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday afternoon. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the talks.

The Israelis are led by top negotiator Ron Dermer, while Khalil al-Hayyah leads the Hamas delegation.

Hamas said negotiations will focus on the first stage of a ceasefire, including the partial withdrawal of Israeli forces as well as the release of hostages held by the militants in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention.