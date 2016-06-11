Islamic State claims responsibility for bombings near Damascus

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for car and suicide bomb blasts that killed at least nine people and injured scores in a suburb of the Syrian capital Damascus on Saturday, Report informs cititng Reuters.

The Sayeda Zeinab suburb contains Syria's holiest Shi'ite shrine and is a base for Shi'ite militant groups from Lebanon and Iraq who are on the side of President Bashar al-Assad in the country's five-year-old civil war.

Amaq news agency said that in Saturday's attack, militants detonated an explosives-laden car in Sayeda Zeinab while two suicide bombers blew themselves up nearby. Syrian state media showed footage of wide-scale damage in a busy marketplace.