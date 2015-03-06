ISIS destroys historical monuments, which age more than 3 thousand years

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ / ISIS militants destroy the ancient city of Nimrud, 20 km south-east of Mosul, which age more than 3 thousand years.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, it was declared by the Iraqi government.

In the late 80-ies of XX century Iraqi archaeologists discovered gold and jewels under this historic monument.

It is the biggest treasure discovered so far.Monuments of winged bulls are also found here.

Nimrud in Mesopotamia was known also as Calah and Kalha.It is assumed that the monuments belong to the Assyrians.There is evidence that Nimrud built in 1274 BC.

This historical monument was discovered during excavations in the middle of the XIX century.