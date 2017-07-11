ISIS confirms death of al-Baghdadi

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ Terrorist group ISIS confirmed the death of its leader - Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Report informs citing the Iraqi television channel Alsumaria.

According to the channel, terrorists issued a brief statement in which they reported the death of their leader.

An anonymous source of the channel said that the statement of the ISIS also refers to the successor of al-Baghdadi, but his name not mentioned.

Notably, reports about the death of al-Baghdadi appeared earlier many times, including in early June. Presumably, he was killed as a result of the air strike against Rakka.