Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Islamic State (IS) terrorists reportedly massacred about 200 civilians in Iraqi city Mosul.

Report informs citing the Haber 7, Iraqi parliamentarian from NInova region Intisar al-Jubury stated.

He stated that terrorists massacred civilians as they refused to fight for them.

According to the parliamentarian, the massacre took place in several districts of Mosul. Terrorists didn’t return dead bodies to their families.