​IS militants blow up the mosque at the grave of Saddam Hussein's father

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Militants of the Islamic State terrorist group blew up a mosque, built by the deposed Iraqi President Saddam Hussein at the grave of his father in the center of Tikrit, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"The explosion ruined the mosque of Hussein al-Majid, Saddam Hussein's father and his tomb", Al Mada Press News Agency quoted a local source.

According to their data, the IS militants rigged the mosque with explosives, placing them inside and outside the building on its perimeter.

Mosque of al-Majid Hussein was built at the beginning of the century. It was personally designed by Saddam Hussein. The mosque could accommodate up to 3,000 worshipers.