 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​IS militants blow up the mosque at the grave of Saddam Hussein's father

    The Mosque of Hussein al-Majid built at the beginning of the century was personally designed by Saddam Hussein

    Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Militants of the Islamic State terrorist group blew up a mosque, built by the deposed Iraqi President Saddam Hussein at the grave of his father in the center of Tikrit, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    "The explosion ruined the mosque of Hussein al-Majid, Saddam Hussein's father and his tomb", Al Mada Press News Agency quoted a local source.

    According to their data, the IS militants rigged the mosque with explosives, placing them inside and outside the building on its perimeter.

    Mosque of al-Majid Hussein was built at the beginning of the century. It was personally designed by Saddam Hussein. The mosque could accommodate up to 3,000 worshipers.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi