    Iraqi Prime Minister: Peshmerga should subordinate to Iraqi army

    Haider al-Abadi: Baghdad fulfils its commitment for protection of Constitution to establish power in Kirkuk

    Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Peshmerga militants should be controlled by the Iraqi army".

    Report informs citing foreign media, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said commenting on Kirkuk operations.

    According to him, Baghdad fulfills its commitment for protection of the Constitution, security and national wealth to establish the power in Kirkuk.

    Notably, it was reported that military airport, oil wells and oil refinery in Kirkuk have been freed from Peshmerga forces by the Iraqi army. 

