Iraq: US-led coalition airstrikes kill 31 ISIL militants

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ U.S.-led coalition forces launched airstrikes on Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

The airstrikes killed 31 ISIL militants in the Mosul and Saladin provinces, according to Iraqi officials.

At least seven ISIL militants were killed in Iraq’s Mosul province after the coalition’s airstrikes, Mosul police chief Major Gen, Khalid al-Hamdani told Anadolu Agency.

According to Mosul State hospital sources, nine other ISIL militants were also killed in the airstrikes.

In the Sinjar district, another 15 ISIL militants were killed, and an ISIL base was bombed, according to local sources in the district.

Meanwhile U.S. Central Command released a statement reporting that U.S.-led coalition forces launched 30 airstrikes on ISIL targets in Syria and Iraq in the last three days.

The airstrikes destroyed buildings, storage spaces, vehicles, control zones, armed vehicles and a police station in ISIL-held territory in Syria and Iraq, the statement said.

The U.S. is leading an international coalition, which includes France, Germany, and Saudi Arabia, and has carried out numerous airstrikes against ISIL in Iraq and Syria.

Since mid-June, fighting in Iraq has pitted the Iraqi army and Kurdish peshmerga forces against ISIL militants, who are currently in control of large swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria.

According to the U.N., an estimated 1.8 million citizens have been driven from their homes by the conflict in Iraq this year.