Iranian FM: People of Iran have already made their choice

Baku. 21 March. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif commented on the video message of the US President Barack Obama congratulating the Iranian people on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

Report informs M.J. Zarif in his account in the Twitter wrote that, Iranian people have already made their choice.

"Iranians have already made their choice: Engage with dignity. It's high time for the US and its allies to chose: pressure or agreement", - Zarif stated.

In his video address B. Obama called for a peaceful solution to the Iranian nuclear issue and noted that Iran has two options, either to be isolated, or take the path of a happy future.