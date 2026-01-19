Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Iran President Pezeshkian urges swift removal of internet restrictions

    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized the need for the rapid removal of internet restrictions, saying he has recommended that limitations on online access be lifted as soon as possible to facilitate internet-based businesses and reduce communication constraints, Report informs via WANA.

    Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Pezeshkian said that following a meeting with digital economy stakeholders, he conveyed this recommendation to Ali Larijani, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, stressing that easing internet restrictions is essential for supporting online businesses and improving economic activity.

    Referring to consultations held at the Supreme National Security Council and his meeting with Iran's Supreme Leader, the president addressed the handling of judicial cases related to individuals detained in connection with recent terrorist incidents.

    Pezeshkian said the emphasis was on ensuring maximum accuracy and fairness in reviewing such cases, noting that those who did not play a key role in the incidents should be treated with leniency, while the cases of killers and ringleaders must follow established judicial and security procedures. He added that arrests alone are not sufficient and that no individual's rights should be violated.

    Masoud Pezeshkian internet restrictions Iran
    Məsud Pezeşkian ölkədə internetə məhdudiyyətin aradan qaldırılmasına çağırıb
    Пезешкиан призвал снять ограничения на интернет в стране

