    Iran confirms seizure of oil tanker with unauthorized cargo

    Other countries
    • 15 November, 2025
    • 17:51
    Iran confirms seizure of oil tanker with unauthorized cargo

    The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy said it has seized a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker with unauthorized cargo off the costs of Makran in southeastern Iran, Report informs via Tasnim News Agency.

    The IRGC Navy said in a statement on Saturday that its rapid reaction units received a judicial order to seize the cargo of the Talara oil tanker on Friday morning.

    The military forces monitored the movements of the Marshall Islands-flagged vessel and proceeded to intercept and seize it, the statement said.

    It added that the tanker, carrying 30,000 tons of petrochemical cargo and en route to Singapore, was directed to anchorage this morning for the purpose of addressing the violations.

    The IRGC Navy announced that this operation was carried out in line with its legal duties and for the purpose of safeguarding the national interests and resources of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and was successfully completed under the order of judicial authorities.

    It stated that accurate reporting required a full examination of the cargo, inspection of the tanker, and review of its documents -an effort that was successfully conducted by the IRGC Navy force.

    It confirmed that the tanker has committed violation for transporting unauthorized cargo.

    SEPAH: "Talara" gəmisində icazəsiz yük olub
    КСИР заявил о наличии на танкере "Talara" несанкционированного груза

