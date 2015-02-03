International Court of Justice not found Serbia and Croatia guilty for genocide

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ International Court of Justice found guilty of Serbia and Croatia for genocide during the conflict in 1991-1995. According to the Report, with reference to Reuters, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, the UN refused to grant mutual claims of Serbia and Croatia, have accused each other of genocide during the fighting after the breakup of Yugoslavia in 1991-1995.

The court's decision is final and not appealable.

Croatia first applied in 1999, the ICJ accusations of genocide against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (which was the legal successor of Serbia), claiming that the authorities in Belgrade during the war on Croatian territory in 1991, committed genocide "against the citizens of Croatia".

Serbia said counterclaim in 2010. According to the Serbian side, the Croatian authorities and troops in August 1995 during "Operation Storm" committed genocide against the Serbian population autonomy Knin Krajina. Then was destroyed by the self-proclaimed Republic of Serbian Krajina - Croatian Serb territorial entity.