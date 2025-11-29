Intel chief Budanov may lead Ukraine's delegation in talks with US
Other countries
- 29 November, 2025
- 14:29
Defense Intelligence of Ukraine chief Kyrylo Budanov, who also departed for the United States for talks on the peace plan, may head the Ukrainian delegation, The Economist journalist Oliver Carroll says, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.
"General Budanov on way to US, I'm told. Possibly as head of negotiation (TBC)," the journalist wrote.
According to him, the talks appear to be ongoing.
