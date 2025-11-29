Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Intel chief Budanov may lead Ukraine's delegation in talks with US

    29 November, 2025
    • 14:29
    Intel chief Budanov may lead Ukraine's delegation in talks with US

    Defense Intelligence of Ukraine chief Kyrylo Budanov, who also departed for the United States for talks on the peace plan, may head the Ukrainian delegation, The Economist journalist Oliver Carroll says, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    "General Budanov on way to US, I'm told. Possibly as head of negotiation (TBC)," the journalist wrote.

    According to him, the talks appear to be ongoing.

    KİV: ABŞ-də aparılacaq danışıqlarda Ukraynanı kəşfiyyat xidmətinin rəhbəri təmsil edə bilər
    СМИ: Руководитель ГУР может возглавить украинскую делегацию на переговорах в США

