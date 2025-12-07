In Jerusalem, Merz reaffirms Germany's support for Israel

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz flew into Israel Saturday for his first visit since taking office, and reaffirmed Berlin's support after traditionally solid ties between the countries were shaken by the Gaza war, Report informs via France24.

Merz landed at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport just before 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) and was met by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who called him "a friend of Israel". Germany, he added, was "an important partner".

Merz met Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem later Saturday.

"I consider it a great honour and a truly great distinction to be here and to reaffirm that standing by this country is and will remain the unchanging core principle of the Federal Republic of Germany's policy," said Merz.

Earlier Saturday, Merz held talks with Jordan's King Abdullah II during a brief stopover there. Their discussions focused largely on the fragile peace process in Israel and the Palestinian territories, he told reporters.

Merz urged more humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza and for Hamas fighters to lay down their weapons, adding that both Jordan and Germany remained committed to a negotiated two-state solution.

"There can be no place for terrorism and antisemitism in this shared future," Merz said.

Jordan's royal palace said in a statement that Abdullah had stressed "the need to commit to implementing all stages of the agreement to end the war and deliver humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip".

The king warned of "the danger of continued Israeli escalations in the West Bank", which Israel has occupied since 1967.

Hamas said Saturday it was ready to hand over its weapons in the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian authority governing the territory, provided the Israeli army's occupation ended.

"We accept the deployment of UN forces as a separation force, tasked with monitoring the borders and ensuring compliance with the ceasefire in Gaza," Hamas chief negotiator and its Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya added in a statement.

But he rejected the deployment of any international force in the Strip whose mission would be to disarm it.

Before leaving Berlin on Saturday, Merz spoke with Palestinian Authority (PA) president Mahmud Abbas.

A spokesman said Merz underscored German support for a two-state solution but urged Abbas to push through "urgently necessary reforms" of the PA in order to play a "constructive role" in the postwar order.