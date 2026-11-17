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Ukraine's financing deficit will amount to $32-34 billion in 2027 and $17 billion in 2028, according to a statement by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), cited by Report.

The statement was released following the second and third reviews of the four-year support program for Kyiv totaling $8.1 billion.

According to the document, the IMF and Ukrainian authorities are engaging with international partners to obtain financing assurances to support Ukraine and cover additional financial needs. The fund's experts believe these needs will arise due to the expected prolongation of the war, which, in their view, will last throughout 2027.

IMF staff estimate a residual financing deficit for Ukraine of $32-34 billion in 2027 and $17 billion in 2028, the statement reads.

It also indicates that Ukraine's GDP will contract by 0.5% in 2026 and by 1% in 2027.