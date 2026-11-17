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Relations between the EU and Azerbaijan are of strategic importance and continue to evolve, opening up new opportunities for cooperation, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on X following meetings with Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs, and David Cvach, Deputy Secretary-General for Peace, Security and Defence, Report informs.

"The EU-Azerbaijan relationship is of strategic importance and continues to evolve, supported by regular political engagement and a growing agenda of practical cooperation.

Recent high-level exchanges have provided further impetus to bilateral relations, advancing cooperation across areas of mutual interest. Azerbaijan's role as a reliable energy partner for Europe and its contribution to strengthening regional transport links, notably through the Middle Corridor, offer significant opportunities for further cooperation.

New areas of engagement, including renewable energy, digitalisation, innovation and investment, are also gaining prominence, broadening the scope of the bilateral agenda.

We highlighted the importance of maintaining momentum and translating our discussions into mutually beneficial results," Hajiyev wrote.

He also met with Gert Jan Koopman, Director General, DG ENEST, Anna-Maria Boura, Chief Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of the European Council, and Simon Mordue, Chief Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the European Commission.

The sides exchanged views on strategic priorities and shared interests, and discussed ways to further strengthen the Azerbaijan-EU partnership through practical initiatives and results, with key emphasis on connectivity and energy security.