Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.11.2026)
Finance
- 17 November, 2026
- 09:17
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
91.80
|
-4.04
|
30.95
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
85.10
|
-3.46
|
27.68
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
3,874.10
|
-12.20
|
-467.00
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
51,608.17
|
-739.38
|
3,544.88
|
S&P 500
|
7,416.59
|
-145.08
|
571.09
|
Nasdaq
|
24,509.76
|
-626.51
|
1,267.77
|
Nikkei
|
59,057.89
|
-2,084.46
|
8,718.41
|
Dax
|
26,598.64
|
-151.31
|
2,108.23
|
FTSE 100
|
10,881.55
|
-21.01
|
950.17
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,352.00
|
-16.91
|
202.50
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,601.26
|
-33.09
|
-367.58
|
Bist 100
|
11,841.81
|
-1.01
|
580.29
|
RTS
|
945.17
|
-17.75
|
-168.96
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1004
|
-0.0019
|
-0.0741
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3191
|
-0.0023
|
-0.0282
|
JPY/USD
|
159.2500
|
-0.4600
|
2.8000
|
RUB/USD
|
82.5004
|
0.1246
|
3.7504
|
TRY/USD
|
50.4167
|
0.0569
|
7.4605
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6656
|
-0.0071
|
-0.3234
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (17.11.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (17.11.2026)
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