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Three people were killed in a plane crash near the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in the US state of Arizona, the national park's press service announced on Facebook, Report informs.

The wreckage was discovered by National Park Service personnel on November 16 at approximately 10:15 a.m. local time (MST).

No survivors were found.

Emergency services had received reports earlier that morning that an aircraft carrying three people had gone missing.

The cause of the crash has not been disclosed.