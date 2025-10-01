IDF says it has regained control of Netzarim Corridor

The IDF confirmed it has "operational control" over the western portion of the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza, preventing Palestinians from returning to Gaza City, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

In the past day, the 99th Division began a ground operation aimed at "strengthening and maintaining operational control over the Netzarim Corridor," the military says.

"The troops operated to disrupt the operational capabilities of the Hamas terror organization in the area and to expand operational control in the sector," the army adds.

Southbound movement from Gaza City is still permitted, though Defense Minister Israel Katz said Palestinians would need to go through army checkpoints. He said earlier today that civilians now have their "last opportunity" to leave.