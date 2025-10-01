Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    IDF says it has regained control of Netzarim Corridor

    Other countries
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 19:23
    IDF says it has regained control of Netzarim Corridor

    The IDF confirmed it has "operational control" over the western portion of the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza, preventing Palestinians from returning to Gaza City, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    In the past day, the 99th Division began a ground operation aimed at "strengthening and maintaining operational control over the Netzarim Corridor," the military says.

    "The troops operated to disrupt the operational capabilities of the Hamas terror organization in the area and to expand operational control in the sector," the army adds.

    Southbound movement from Gaza City is still permitted, though Defense Minister Israel Katz said Palestinians would need to go through army checkpoints. He said earlier today that civilians now have their "last opportunity" to leave.

    IDF Netzarim Corridor Gaza Israel Katz
    İsrail hərbçiləri Qəzzada "Netsarim" dəhlizini nəzarətə götürüb
    ЦАХАЛ занял коридор "Нецарим" в Газе, разделив сектор на две части

    Latest News

    12:48
    Photo

    Azerbaijan represented at New Silk Road forum held in Kazakhstan

    Infrastructure
    12:48
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed