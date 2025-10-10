IDF says Gazans may return north via approved routes

As the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip officially takes force, the military again warns Palestinians against approaching areas where the IDF is still deployed as part of the deal, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

Following a partial withdrawal, the IDF now remains in control of just over half of the Strip's territory, or 53 percent - most of which is outside urban areas.

This includes a buffer zone along the entire Gaza border, including the Philadelphi Corridor - the Egypt-Gaza border area - along with Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya in the Strip's far north, a ridge on the eastern outskirts of Gaza City, and large portions of Rafah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

"According to the agreement, IDF troops will remain deployed in specific areas of the Gaza Strip. Do not approach IDF troops in the area until further notice. Approaching the forces exposes you to danger," warns the IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee.

Adraee says moving from southern Gaza to the Strip's north, and vice versa, is permitted via the Rashid coastal road and the Salah a-Din highway.

"We warn you that in the northern Gaza Strip area, approaching the areas of Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia, Shejayia, and the areas where forces are stationed is extremely dangerous," he says.

"In the southern part of the Strip, it is very dangerous to approach the Rafah crossing area, the Philadelphi Corridor, and all areas where forces are stationed in Khan Yunis," Adraee warns.

He also says that along Gaza's coast, "there is great danger in fishing, swimming, and diving. We warn against entering the sea in the coming days."

"It is forbidden to approach Israeli territory and the buffer zone. Approaching the buffer zone is extremely dangerous," Adraee adds.