    Other countries
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 19:45
    IDF reports killing 20 Hamas militants attempting to attack Gaza residents

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that 20 Hamas militants attempting to attack residents in a humanitarian zone in Gaza were eliminated.

    According to Report, the information was shared by the army"s press service on X.

    The operation took place in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, involving Air Force units, military intelligence, and the Shin Bet security service.

    Today, an Air Force strike neutralized an armed cell of approximately 20 Hamas terrorists who attempted a raid on residents located in a humanitarian area in southern Gaza, the statement said.

    The IDF reported that some militants attempted to use children as human shields during the operation but were neutralized. No civilian casualties were reported.

    The military also noted that in recent weeks, Hamas had attempted to obstruct the evacuation of civilians to southern parts of the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli authorities, over 870,000 Gaza residents have so far relocated south.

