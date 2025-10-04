IDF reportedly ordered to halt Gaza City offensive

Israeli political leaders have ordered the military to halt the campaign to conquer Gaza City, Army Radio and the Kan public broadcaster said after US President Donald Trump called on Israel to stop striking in Gaza as he pushes to end the war and free the hostages held by Hamas, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

Army Radio says the order calls for operations to be reduced to "the minimum," with troops on the ground strictly carrying out defensive maneuvers, and was issued after overnight talks between Israeli and US officials.

Kan, meanwhile, says negotiations on Trump's plan are expected to be held soon.