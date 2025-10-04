Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    IDF reportedly ordered to halt Gaza City offensive

    Other countries
    • 04 October, 2025
    • 09:54
    IDF reportedly ordered to halt Gaza City offensive

    Israeli political leaders have ordered the military to halt the campaign to conquer Gaza City, Army Radio and the Kan public broadcaster said after US President Donald Trump called on Israel to stop striking in Gaza as he pushes to end the war and free the hostages held by Hamas, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    Army Radio says the order calls for operations to be reduced to "the minimum," with troops on the ground strictly carrying out defensive maneuvers, and was issued after overnight talks between Israeli and US officials.

    Kan, meanwhile, says negotiations on Trump's plan are expected to be held soon.

    IDF Gaza City offensive Donald Trump Israel Hamas negotiations
    İsrail Qəzza şəhərində əməliyyatları dayandırıb
    Израиль остановил операцию по захвату города Газы

    Latest News

    10:30

    US official: Azerbaijan plays key role in Trans-Caspian corridor

    Foreign policy
    10:12

    Azeri Light oil price rises to $69.21 per barrel

    Energy
    09:54

    IDF reportedly ordered to halt Gaza City offensive

    Other countries
    09:40

    Trump administration planning 7,500-person refugee ceiling, sources say

    Other countries
    09:29

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:14

    Local government elections get underway in Georgia

    Region
    09:01
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on anniversary of liberation of Jabrayil city

    Domestic policy
    00:30

    Five years pass since first missile attack on Ganja during Second Karabakh War

    Domestic policy
    00:00

    Five years since liberation of Jabrayil city from Armenian occupation

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed