IDF reportedly ordered to halt Gaza City offensive
Other countries
- 04 October, 2025
- 09:54
Israeli political leaders have ordered the military to halt the campaign to conquer Gaza City, Army Radio and the Kan public broadcaster said after US President Donald Trump called on Israel to stop striking in Gaza as he pushes to end the war and free the hostages held by Hamas, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
Army Radio says the order calls for operations to be reduced to "the minimum," with troops on the ground strictly carrying out defensive maneuvers, and was issued after overnight talks between Israeli and US officials.
Kan, meanwhile, says negotiations on Trump's plan are expected to be held soon.
Latest News
10:30
US official: Azerbaijan plays key role in Trans-Caspian corridorForeign policy
10:12
Azeri Light oil price rises to $69.21 per barrelEnergy
09:54
IDF reportedly ordered to halt Gaza City offensiveOther countries
09:40
Trump administration planning 7,500-person refugee ceiling, sources sayOther countries
09:29
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.10.2025)Finance
09:14
Local government elections get underway in GeorgiaRegion
09:01
Video
President Ilham Aliyev shares post on anniversary of liberation of Jabrayil cityDomestic policy
00:30
Five years pass since first missile attack on Ganja during Second Karabakh WarDomestic policy
00:00