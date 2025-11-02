IDF kills 4 members of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force
Other countries
- 02 November, 2025
- 16:11
The IDF confirms carrying out an airstrike last night in southern Lebanon, saying it killed four members of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.
The military says the primary target of the strike in Kfar Roummane was the force's logistics chief.
The military does not name the man, but said he was involved in transferring weapons and "attempts to restore terror infrastructure" in southern Lebanon.
The three other men killed in the strike were also members of the Radwan Force, the IDF says, adding that their activities constitute a violation of the ceasefire.
Lebanese media names the four as Jawad Jaber, Hadi Hamid, Abdullah Kahil, and Muhammad Kahil.
