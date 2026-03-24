IDF hits 50 targets in Iran, including IRGC and Intelligence Ministry sites
Other countries
- 24 March, 2026
- 13:16
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported strikes on 50 targets across Iran in the past 24 hours, hitting ballistic missile depots and launch sites, the military said on social media, according to Report.
IDF said attacks included two IRGC intelligence command centers and a command center of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence. Weapons stockpiles and air defense systems were also targeted.
The military emphasized that since Feb. 28, as part of Operation Roaring Lion, the Israeli Air Force has conducted more than 3,000 strikes against Iranian targets.
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