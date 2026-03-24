Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    IDF hits 50 targets in Iran, including IRGC and Intelligence Ministry sites

    Other countries
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 13:16
    IDF hits 50 targets in Iran, including IRGC and Intelligence Ministry sites

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported strikes on 50 targets across Iran in the past 24 hours, hitting ballistic missile depots and launch sites, the military said on social media, according to Report.

    IDF said attacks included two IRGC intelligence command centers and a command center of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence. Weapons stockpiles and air defense systems were also targeted.

    The military emphasized that since Feb. 28, as part of Operation Roaring Lion, the Israeli Air Force has conducted more than 3,000 strikes against Iranian targets.

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Operation Roaring Lion
    ЦАХАЛ: Нанесены удары по 50 целям в Иране, включая объекты КСИР и Министерства разведки

    Latest News

    13:18

    Azerbaijan boosts oil exports to Türkiye

    Energy
    13:16

    IDF hits 50 targets in Iran, including IRGC and Intelligence Ministry sites

    Other countries
    12:59

    Rain expected across Azerbaijan tomorrow, locally heavy

    Ecology
    12:58

    China lodges protest with Japan over Tokyo embassy intrusion

    Other countries
    12:47

    Azerbaijan doubles revenue from hazelnut exports

    Business
    12:40

    Alma Center: Iran has about 1,000 ballistic missiles remaining

    Other countries
    12:23

    Explosions reported in Baghdad

    Other countries
    12:11

    Six injured in Tel Aviv following Iranian missile strike, media reports say

    Other countries
    12:06
    Video

    Euronews: Global Baku Forum serves as platform to tackle pressing world issues

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed