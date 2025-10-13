IDF confirms release of 20 hostages by Hamas

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that 20 hostages held by Hamas have been released, Report informs, citing a statement from the IDF press service.

In its latest announcement, the IDF stated that a second group of 13 hostages, who were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross, is currently en route to the Israeli-controlled area of the Gaza Strip.

The release comes as part of ongoing negotiations and humanitarian efforts involving international mediators.