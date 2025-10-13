IDF confirms release of 20 hostages by Hamas
Other countries
- 13 October, 2025
- 13:41
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that 20 hostages held by Hamas have been released, Report informs, citing a statement from the IDF press service.
In its latest announcement, the IDF stated that a second group of 13 hostages, who were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross, is currently en route to the Israeli-controlled area of the Gaza Strip.
The release comes as part of ongoing negotiations and humanitarian efforts involving international mediators.
Latest News
14:43
EU to allocate €100M to Albania, says von der LeyenOther countries
14:39
President Ilham Aliyev attending Middle East Peace SummitForeign policy
14:32
Photo
Lala Sardarli: Armenian media's claims on exhibition dedicated to Western Azerbaijan unfoundedCultural policy
14:31
Azerbaijani delegation participating in 71st Annual Session of NATO PAForeign policy
14:11
Israeli PM gifts golden peace dove to US PresidentOther countries
14:10
Photo
Tree-planting campaign held in Azerbaijan's KhojalyEcology
14:03
Azerbaijani multiculturalism now taught at Polish UniversityEducation and science
13:49
Türkiye's leading missile manufacturer opens representative office in AzerbaijanBusiness
13:41