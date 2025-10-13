Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    IDF confirms release of 20 hostages by Hamas

    Other countries
    13 October, 2025
    • 13:41
    IDF confirms release of 20 hostages by Hamas

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that 20 hostages held by Hamas have been released, Report informs, citing a statement from the IDF press service.

    In its latest announcement, the IDF stated that a second group of 13 hostages, who were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross, is currently en route to the Israeli-controlled area of the Gaza Strip.

    The release comes as part of ongoing negotiations and humanitarian efforts involving international mediators.

    HƏMAS 13 israilli girovu azad edib
    ХАМАС выпустил оставшихся израильских заложников

