    ICRC temporarily suspends Gaza City operations

    Other countries
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 17:06
    ICRC temporarily suspends Gaza City operations

    The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says it has been forced to temporarily suspend operations in Gaza City and relocate staff due to escalating hostilities, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    "The ICRC will continue to strive to provide support to civilians in Gaza City, whenever circumstances allow, from our offices in Deir al-Balah and Rafah, which remain fully operational," it said in a statement, referring to areas further south in the Strip.

    ICRC Gaza suspending operations
    Beynəlxalq Qızıl Xaç Komitəsi Qəzzada fəaliyyətini dayandırıb
    МККК приостановил свою деятельность в городе Газа

