Trump says US needs Greenland 'for defense'
- 05 January, 2026
- 08:37
The United States needs to control Danish-owned Greenland "for defense," US President Donald Trump told The Atlantic in an interview, Report informs.
"But we do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defense," he explained.
According to Trump, the island is "surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships."
On December 22, the Danish Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador to Denmark Ken Howery in connection with Trump's appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the country's special envoy to Greenland. According to the US leader, the governor "understands how essential Greenland is to our national security, and will strongly advance our country's interests for the safety."
