Hungary summons ambassador to Netherlands

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Hungary has summoned its ambassador to the Netherlands for consultations and reduced the level of its diplomatic representation in this country do charge d’Affaires.

Report informs citing the TASS, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Affairs Péter Szijjártó stated.

The reason of reducing the diplomatic relations between the two countries has become the interview of Ambassador of the Netherlands to Gajus Scheltema, who will complete his mission soo, by the Hungarian media. The Diplomat has compared the Hungarian government with terrorists and claimed that Islamic extremists create enemies by the same principle as the Hungarian government.” In connection with this, Péter Szijjártó demanded this Ambassador not to appear at the Hungarian Foreign Ministry again.

Szijjártó said that the step signifies a severing of diplomatic ties with the Netherlands for an indefinite period at the ambassadorial level, although contacts remain in place at the chargé dʼaffaires level. He added that the move is “one of the most radical steps in diplomacy.”

The Foreign Minister announced that, in addition to recalling Hungaryʼs ambassador from the Netherlands, he has directed Hungaryʼs temporary chargé dʼaffaires to personally reject the Dutch ambassadorʼs “slanders and unfounded pronouncements” at the Dutch foreign ministry on Monday, and to request an explanation. He argued that the interview was public, and thus requires a public explanation.

“Nobody is allowed to make such remarks towards Hungary or the Hungarian people,” the ambassador underscored.