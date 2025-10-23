Hungary not to join Coalition of the Willing for Ukraine
Other countries
- 23 October, 2025
- 17:14
Hungary has announced that it will not participate in the European Union's Coalition of the Willing initiative, which was established to provide military support to Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said, Report informs via local media outlets.
Earlier, Orbán had expressed support for a swift end to the war in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, an anti-war protest is taking place in Budapest, with more than 200,000 people participating.
Protesters are reportedly holding banners that read: "We don't want to die for Ukraine."
Latest News
17:38
Ecuador appoints new ambassador to AzerbaijanForeign policy
17:29
Azerbaijan resumes watermelon exports to PolandAIC
17:25
Photo
Citizens repatriated from Syria accommodated in social institutionSocial security
17:17
Photo
Kamala Mammadova: Armenian civil society representatives may visit Baku by year-endForeign policy
17:14
Hungary not to join Coalition of the Willing for UkraineOther countries
16:58
Minimum wage in Azerbaijan may remain at AZN400 in 2026Finance
16:46
Victim: Armenians killed my fellow inmate while playing Russian rouletteIncident
16:42
Video
Zakharova: Moscow monitoring situation in Gyumri following arrest of city's mayorRegion
16:30