    Hungary not to join Coalition of the Willing for Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 17:14
    Hungary has announced that it will not participate in the European Union's Coalition of the Willing initiative, which was established to provide military support to Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said, Report informs via local media outlets.

    Earlier, Orbán had expressed support for a swift end to the war in Ukraine.

    Meanwhile, an anti-war protest is taking place in Budapest, with more than 200,000 people participating.

    Protesters are reportedly holding banners that read: "We don't want to die for Ukraine."

    Hungary Viktor Orban Ukraine war
    Macarıstan Ukrayna üçün yaradılmış "İstəklilər koalisiyası"nda iştirak etməyəcək
    Орбан: Венгрия не будет участвовать в "Коалиции желающих", созданной для Украины

