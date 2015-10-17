Hungary closes border with Croatia

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Hungary has closed its border with Croatia in an effort to stem the flow of migrants through the country en route to western Europe, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Croatia said it would begin directing migrants to Slovenia instead.

Hungary has been a major transit country for migrants, many of whom aim to continue on to Austria and Germany.

It announced the closure on Friday after EU leaders failed to agree a plan backed by Hungary to send a force to prevent migrants reaching Greece.

The border, reinforced with a razor-wire fence, closed at midnight (22:00 GMT) on Friday.

A group of several hundred migrants who arrived near the village of Zakany minutes before the deadline were the last to be allowed through.

"Closure!" a soldier shouted after the last travellers had passed across.