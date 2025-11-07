Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Hungarian PM says 'one or two issues' remain to be resolved for Russia-US summit

    • 07 November, 2025
    • 08:08
    Russia and the US have a couple of issues to resolve to coordinate their positions on the Ukraine conflict and hold a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump in Budapest, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, Report informs via TASS.

    "One or two issues remain unresolved in the process of US-Russia talks. If they are settled, it would be possible to hold a peace summit in Budapest within days, and this is when a ceasefire could be declared and peace could come [to Ukraine], depending on the parties' agreement," he told the Magyar Nemzet newspaper.

    Orban talked to reporters aboard a plane on his way to Washington, where he is set to meet with Trump on November 7.

    According to the Hungarian premier, ways to resolve the Ukraine conflict will be one of the focuses of the meeting.

    He also expressed hope that a Russia-US summit would eventually take place in the Hungarian capital.

    Trump announced after his October 16 phone call with Putin that they had agreed to meet in Budapest.

    However, the summit was postponed because the parties had been unable to agree on the positions necessary for achieving tangible results regarding efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict.

    Moscow and Washington said the meeting would take place when conditions were ripe.

    Orban: Rusiya və ABŞ-nin sammitə qədər həll etməli olduğu bir neçə məsələ qalıb
    Орбан назвал возможные сроки встречи лидеров РФ и США

