Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Honduras election authority says Trump-backed candidate won presidential election

    Other countries
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 08:00
    Honduras election authority says Trump-backed candidate won presidential election

    The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Honduras declared Donald Trump-backed conservative candidate Nasry Asfura the winner of the presidential election in the country, CNE President Ana Paola Hall said in a video posted on the X social network, Report informs.

    She said that "Nasry Juan Asfura Zablah will become the Republic of Honduras' constitutionally elected president for the four-year term beginning on January 27, 2026, and ending on January 27, 2030."

    The country's chief electoral official went on to say that Asfura, representing the National Party of Honduras, received "1,479,748 votes after 18,757 protocols were processed, which is an equivalent of 97.86% of all protocols."

    CNE member Cossette Lopez said, in turn, that Asfura received 40.27% of the vote, followed by Liberal Party candidate Salvador Nasralla with 39.53% of the vote.

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed hope that political forces in Honduras will respect the results of the vote.

    "The United States congratulates President-Elect Nasry Asfura of Honduras on his clear electoral victory, confirmed by Honduras' National Electoral Council. We look forward to working with his incoming administration to advance our bilateral and regional security cooperation, end illegal immigration to the United States, and strengthen the economic ties between our two countries," he said in a statement.

    "The United States urges all parties to respect the confirmed results so that Honduran authorities may swiftly ensure a peaceful transition of authority to President-Elect Nasry Asfura."

    The governments of Argentina, Bolivia, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Ecuador congratulated Asfura on election victory in a joint statement.

    Honduras elections President Donald Trump
    Trampın dəstəklədiyi siyasətçi Hondurasda prezident seçkilərində qalib gəlib
    Поддержанный Трампом политик победил на выборах президента Гондураса

    Latest News

    08:27

    Leyla Aliyeva shares post on occasion of Ilham Aliyev's birthday

    Domestic policy
    08:21
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva attends festivity for children at Central Botanical Garden

    Domestic policy
    08:14
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva share holiday joy with children at "Clean World" shelter

    Domestic policy
    08:07
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva visit Special Boarding General Education School No. 5 in Baku

    Education and science
    08:00

    Honduras election authority says Trump-backed candidate won presidential election

    Other countries
    01:05

    Catholics worldwide celebrate Christmas today

    Other countries
    00:00

    One year passes since AZAL plane crash

    Incident
    20:57

    Osasuna sign Javi Galan from Atletico Madrid

    Football
    20:56

    Hikmet Hajiyev: Too early to discuss Azerbaijan's participation in Gaza peace mission

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed