Honduras election authority says Trump-backed candidate won presidential election

The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Honduras declared Donald Trump-backed conservative candidate Nasry Asfura the winner of the presidential election in the country, CNE President Ana Paola Hall said in a video posted on the X social network, Report informs.

She said that "Nasry Juan Asfura Zablah will become the Republic of Honduras' constitutionally elected president for the four-year term beginning on January 27, 2026, and ending on January 27, 2030."

The country's chief electoral official went on to say that Asfura, representing the National Party of Honduras, received "1,479,748 votes after 18,757 protocols were processed, which is an equivalent of 97.86% of all protocols."

CNE member Cossette Lopez said, in turn, that Asfura received 40.27% of the vote, followed by Liberal Party candidate Salvador Nasralla with 39.53% of the vote.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed hope that political forces in Honduras will respect the results of the vote.

"The United States congratulates President-Elect Nasry Asfura of Honduras on his clear electoral victory, confirmed by Honduras' National Electoral Council. We look forward to working with his incoming administration to advance our bilateral and regional security cooperation, end illegal immigration to the United States, and strengthen the economic ties between our two countries," he said in a statement.

"The United States urges all parties to respect the confirmed results so that Honduran authorities may swiftly ensure a peaceful transition of authority to President-Elect Nasry Asfura."

The governments of Argentina, Bolivia, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Ecuador congratulated Asfura on election victory in a joint statement.