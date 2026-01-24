Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    High-ranking US delegation expresses concern over abdution of 170 Christians in Nigeria

    Other countries
    • 24 January, 2026
    • 13:41
    High-ranking US delegation expresses concern over abdution of 170 Christians in Nigeria

    A high-ranking US delegation, led by US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, has expressed its concern over the recent abduction of 177 Cristians by terrorists in Nigeria, the Punch newspaper wrote, Report informs.

    A total of 177 believers attending Sunday service were abducted from three churches in the Nigerian state of Kaduna on January 18, but 11 of them managed to flee. On January 22, the terrorists and their hostages were spotted moving in woodlands not far from the initial abduction site.

    "We are concerned about recent reports that gunmen kidnapped more than 170 Christians in Kaduna State on January 18. The Government of Nigeria must do more to protect Christians and their right to practice their faith freely and safely," the newspaper quoted Hooker as saying during her visit to Abuja.

    In her opinion, the incident in Kaduna illustrates the government"s constant security failures, which it should immediately start addressing. In her opinion, advancing religious freedom and security would deepen the US-Nigeria relations in other areas, including trade, economic cooperation, health responses and the fight against terrorism.

    The US-Nigerian relations have seriously deteriorated as of lately, because US President Donald Trump classified Nigeria as a country of particular concern due to ongoing reports about violations of religious freedoms. The government of Nigeria has consistently denied allegations of persecuting Christians, saying that security issues affect all religious groups in the country without exception.

    Allison Hooker United States Nigeria
    ABŞ Nigeriyada 177 xristianın qaçırılmasından narahatdır
    США выразили обеспокоенность захватом 177 христиан в Нигерии

    Latest News

    15:00

    AnewZ produces documentary on interreligious dialogue between Azerbaijan, Vatican

    Foreign policy
    14:34

    Jabbarov: Inclusive education ecosystem - cornerstone of economic model

    Business
    14:07

    ‘This time we'll treat any attack as an all-out war," senior Iran official threatens

    Region
    13:51

    Ukraine-Russia peace talks resume in UAE

    Other
    13:41

    High-ranking US delegation expresses concern over abdution of 170 Christians in Nigeria

    Other countries
    13:23

    US adds eight companies, nine tankers to Iran sanctions lists

    Other countries
    12:58

    Trump says Canada opposes Golden Dome deployment in Greenland

    Other countries
    12:37

    Hakan Fidan: Türkiye to continue to contribute to peace, stability in Balkans

    Region
    12:14

    Firefighters battle blaze on top floors of Bronx apartment

    Other countries
    All News Feed