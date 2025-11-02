Hegseth vows in talks with China that US will ‘stoutly defend' Indo-Pacific interests

The US Secretary of Defense said Friday he told his Chinese counterpart during talks in Malaysia that Washington would "stoutly defend" its interests in the Indo-Pacific, Report informs referring to AP.

He also signed a new agreement aimed at strengthening security ties with India.

Pete Hegseth described as "good and constructive" his meeting with Chinese Admiral Dong Jun, held on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations defense ministers meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

He said he raised US concerns over Chinese activities in the South China Sea, around Taiwan and toward US allies and partners in the region.

"I highlighted the importance of maintaining a balance of power in the Indo-Pacific," Hegseth wrote on social media platform X. "United States does not seek conflict (but) it will continue to stoutly defend its interests and ensure it has the capabilities in the region to do so."

China's defense ministry issued a cautious response, emphasizing its longstanding positions. Dong Jun stressed the reunification of China and Taiwan is an "unstoppable historical trend" and urged the US to be cautious in its words and actions on the Taiwan issue, the statement said.

"We hope the US will translate its statements of not containing China and not seeking conflict into action, and work with China to inject positive energy into regional and global peace and security," according to the statement.