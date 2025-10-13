Hamas hands over last Hungarian hostage

Hamas has handed over Omri Miran to the Red Cross, meaning the last Hungarian hostage has been freed from Hamas captivity, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó said on X, Report informs.

"After more than two years, the long-awaited news has finally arrived just moments ago: Hamas has handed over Omri Miran to the Red Cross, meaning the last Hungarian hostage has been freed from Hamas captivity. Great appreciation goes to Donald Trump, who, five years after the Abraham Accords, has once again brokered an agreement offering hope for a peaceful, secure and terrorism-free life for the people of the Middle East," Szijjártó wrote on X.

He also thanked "Qatari and Egyptian friends for their tireless mediation efforts."