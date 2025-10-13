Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Hamas hands over last Hungarian hostage

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 11:14
    Hamas hands over last Hungarian hostage

    Hamas has handed over Omri Miran to the Red Cross, meaning the last Hungarian hostage has been freed from Hamas captivity, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó said on X, Report informs.

    "After more than two years, the long-awaited news has finally arrived just moments ago: Hamas has handed over Omri Miran to the Red Cross, meaning the last Hungarian hostage has been freed from Hamas captivity. Great appreciation goes to Donald Trump, who, five years after the Abraham Accords, has once again brokered an agreement offering hope for a peaceful, secure and terrorism-free life for the people of the Middle East," Szijjártó wrote on X.

    He also thanked "Qatari and Egyptian friends for their tireless mediation efforts."

    Hamas hostage Péter Szijjártó Omri Miran
    Sonuncu macar girov HƏMAS əsarətindən azad edilib

    Latest News

    11:37

    European institutions in Brussels - in limelight of several spy scandals

    Analytics
    11:34

    Moody's: Full-fledged Sharia-compliant banks may emerge in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    11:29

    US President Donald Trump arrives in Israel

    Other countries
    11:28

    Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan sign cybersecurity cooperation memorandum

    ICT
    11:18

    Nearly 22,000 people resettled in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Aghdara, Khojaly

    Domestic policy
    11:17

    Delegations of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia to inspect North–South Transport Corridor infrastructure

    Foreign policy
    11:14

    Hamas hands over last Hungarian hostage

    Other countries
    11:12

    ANAMA: Nearly 1,500 hectares cleared of mines last week

    Incident
    11:05
    Photo

    AZAL continues fleet renewal: second new Airbus A320neo arrives in Baku this year

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed