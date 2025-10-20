Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Hamas delegation meets with Gaza truce mediators in Cairo

    Other countries
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 16:10
    Hamas delegation meets with Gaza truce mediators in Cairo

    A Hamas delegation was to meet Qatari and Egyptian officials in Cairo on Monday to discuss the continuation of the Gaza ceasefire, a source close to negotiations told AFP, Report informs.

    The source said that the delegation, headed by Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, would discuss "the dozens of airstrikes that killed dozens in the Gaza Strip" on Sunday.

    Hamas claims that Israel violated the ceasefire that has been in effect since October 10.

    Hamas Cairo Gaza
    HƏMAS-ın nümayəndə heyəti Qahirədə Qəzzada atəşkəs üzrə vasitəçilərlə görüşəcək
    ХАМАС встретится с посредниками по перемирию в Газе в Каире

    Latest News

    17:54

    Azerbaijan discloses number of breast cancer patients

    Health
    17:45

    Massive fire at Bangladesh's main international airport could cost country $1B

    Other countries
    17:44

    Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan hosts amputee football team for dinner

    Other
    17:34

    Exchange transactions account for 22% of Azerbaijan-Belarus trade turnover

    Business
    17:16

    Agency chief: Social protection issues to be addressed at international conference in Baku

    Social security
    17:06

    Colombia recalls ambassador from US over Trump's statements on drug trafficking

    Other countries
    17:06

    Speaker: Armenia planted landmines across occupied Azerbaijani territories

    Foreign policy
    16:51

    Impossible for Putin's plane to enter Lithuanian airspace, FM Budrys says

    Other countries
    16:37

    Ukrainian FM supports EU gas funding tools, eyes alternative routes

    Other countries
    All News Feed