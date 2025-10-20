Hamas delegation meets with Gaza truce mediators in Cairo
- 20 October, 2025
- 16:10
A Hamas delegation was to meet Qatari and Egyptian officials in Cairo on Monday to discuss the continuation of the Gaza ceasefire, a source close to negotiations told AFP, Report informs.
The source said that the delegation, headed by Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, would discuss "the dozens of airstrikes that killed dozens in the Gaza Strip" on Sunday.
Hamas claims that Israel violated the ceasefire that has been in effect since October 10.
