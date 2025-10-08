Hakan Fidan: Significant progress made in Gaza ceasefire talks
Other countries
- 08 October, 2025
- 20:29
Significant progress has been made in Gaza ceasefire talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, Report informs via TRT Haber.
Hakan Fidan said that the parties are highly likely to achieve a ceasefire if an agreement is reached in today's talks.
"Gaza talks have entered a new phase. If an agreement is reached today, a ceasefire will be announced in Gaza. If positive news emerges, this will be the first step towards reaching an agreement," he said.
The minister noted that the talks discussed a ceasefire, the exchange of hostages and prisoners, additional aid, and a timetable for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave.
