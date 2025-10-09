Guterres says UN to support full implementation of Gaza peace deal

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 08:35
    United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement tonight that the "stakes have never been higher" after the announcement that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a peace deal, Report informs via NBC News.

    "I welcome the announcement of an agreement to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza, based on the proposal put forward by President Donald J. Trump. I commend the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye in brokering this desperately needed breakthrough," Guterres said.

    "The United Nations will support the full implementation of the agreement and will scale up the delivery of sustained and principled humanitarian relief, and we will advance recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza," he added.

    The statement also urged the parties to commit to "achieving a two-state solution that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security."

    BMT-nin Baş katibi İsrail və HƏMAS arasında sülh razılaşmasını alqışlayıb
    Генсек ООН приветствует мирные договоренности между Израилем и ХАМАС

