Giorgi Tumasyan: Countries of South Caucasus need to jointly respond to common challenges

The peace process with Azerbaijan is of great importance to the Armenian population, and following the August 8 meeting in Washington, a positive dynamic has been observed in Armenian society, Giorgi Tumasyan, a Georgian-Armenian public figure and chairman of the Georgian Armenian Public Platform, told Report.

He noted that this agreement strengthens hopes for the normalization of relations: "Recent processes between the two countries, namely work towards border delimitation, mutual visits by civil society representatives, and progress in economic cooperation, convince the Armenian population of the correctness of the steps being taken towards peace."

He believes that relations between citizens of the two countries, especially those living in border areas, security, cultural and trade ties, and mutual respect, can form the basis for restoring relations.

Tumasyan noted that, despite the tragic past of both peoples, steps must be taken to restore the relations that existed before the conflict: "Of course, this is a complex process, but work is necessary in this direction. It is obvious that both societies bear the wounds inflicted by the conflict, so this issue must be approached carefully. The main thing is the desire on both sides."

According to the platform's chairman, the societies of Armenia and Azerbaijan can follow the example of the relations between Armenians and Azerbaijanis living in Georgia.

"Georgia can become an example of how Armenian and Azerbaijani communities can coexist. Forming opinions about each other from a distance and commenting on social media only reinforces the stereotypes and myths that exist in the minds of our peoples. But visits by Azerbaijanis to Armenia and Armenians to Azerbaijan can dispel these myths; people can truly see the similar culture and values ​​between our peoples. An opportunity has arisen for such mutual visits, and it must be seized," he said.

Tumasyan said that President Ilham Aliyev's decision to lift restrictions on freight train travel from Azerbaijan to Armenia was received very positively in Armenian society.

He called this an important step for peace and the formation of stable relations, as well as a significant factor in Armenia's ties with the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). He noted that Azerbaijan's role as a logistics hub through which Armenia can build trade with Kazakhstan and the countries of Central Asia is growing. Tumasyan believes that trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Armenia is possible and has the potential to strengthen peace.

He called for a positive assessment of Azerbaijan's steps towards the peace process and expressed hope for the resolution of unresolved issues on the bilateral agenda.

Tumasyan emphasized that Azerbaijan's role in the South Caucasus has significantly increased in recent decades. The country is pursuing a sovereign and pragmatic policy and has become a key center of the region, as evidenced by its role in the Middle Corridor, active ties with the Central Asian states, and its participation in the OTS.

In his opinion, this also encourages neighboring countries, including Georgia and Armenia, to establish closer relations with Azerbaijan. The platform's chairman emphasized that both countries understand the importance of relations with Azerbaijan: "Historically, our states-Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan-have faced common threats, and today we can find common ground in the face of historical challenges and threats. Both nations must look to the future: the mistakes of the past must be left in the past, mutual respect must be restored, and relations must be built on this foundation. We must follow the path taken by Europe: for centuries, the countries of the Old Continent fought each other, and today they not only cooperate but are also allies."