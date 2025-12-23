Azerbaijan's digital logistics platform nearly ready for launch

Azerbaijan's digital logistics platform is almost ready for operation, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum in Baku, according to Report.

Hummatov noted that the platform will be launched in stages starting early next year and is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year.

He said the platform will cover all trade regimes-import, export, and transit-and bring together more than 30 state bodies involved in issuing licenses and certificates. Integration with over 13 state institutions has already been completed or is nearing completion, covering more than 65% of the country"s trade.

Hummatov explained that several modules are already in place. A trade guide is fully ready and operating in pilot mode, allowing importers and exporters to obtain all required information and permits under Azerbaijani legislation. A "single window" system will be used to apply for licenses, while a booking module has been developed for carriers to match cargo owners with transport providers, place orders, and track shipments.

He added that the platform also includes a monitoring and reporting component, enabling real-time oversight of document issuance, cargo clearance, and transportation processes. "This model exists only in a limited number of countries worldwide," the deputy minister said.