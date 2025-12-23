Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    President: Today the ‘Great Return' Program is the most successfully implemented return program on a global scale

    Domestic policy
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 16:26
    "Today, the ‘Great Return' Program is the most successfully implemented return program on a global scale," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with residents of the Karkijahan settlement in the city of Khankendi.

    "All former displaced persons are gradually returning to their ancestral lands, including today to the settlement of Karkijahan. This return process continues," the head of state emphasized.

    "You lived for many years in challenging circumstances, enduring both physical and emotional hardship. Now this has come to an end. After 34 years, you are returning to your native Karkijahan. This is a great happiness both for you and for our entire people," President Ilham Aliyev added.

    İlham Əliyev: "Böyük Qayıdış" bu gün dünya miqyasında ən uğurla icra edilən qayıdış proqramıdır
    Президент: "Великое возвращение" – сегодня самая успешно реализуемая программа возвращения в мире

