    Azerbaijan reduces spending for imports of mining products from Türkiye 35%

    Business
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 14:39
    Azerbaijan reduces spending for imports of mining products from Türkiye 35%

    In January of this year, Azerbaijan imported mining industry products from Türkiye worth $744,000, 38.5 percent lower compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the Turkish Exporters Assembly.

    During the reporting period, the total value of Türkiye's mining products exports increased by 14.3 percent year-on-year, reaching $522 million.

    Among the top importers from Türkiye, China purchased $147.7 million worth of products (up 29.1 percent compared to a year earlier), the United States imported 36.2 million (down 16.2 percent), and Bulgaria imported $35.4 million (down 38.2 percent).

    Azərbaycan Türkiyədən mədən sənayesi məhsullarının idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 39 %-ə yaxın azaldıb

