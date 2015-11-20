Gunmen freed 80 hostages of Malian hotel

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Gunmen took 170 people hostage in a Radisson Hotel in Bamako, Mali, according to a spokesperson from the hotel group. Eighty people, including those who could cite Quran verses, have been freed, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Malian special forces have entered the Radisson Blu Hotel in Mali's capital, Bamako, to end a siege by gunmen who had been holding 170 people hostage.

The gunmen stormed the US-owned hotel, which is popular with foreign businesses and airline crews, shooting and shouting "God is great!" in Arabic.

At least three people are reported to have been killed in the siege that started around 07:00 GMT.